Suspect sought in Hopewell convenience store armed robbery

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect who robbed a local convenience store at gunpoint.

The incident occurred at around 9:10 p.m. on Wednesday, February 21. According to police, the suspect walked into the Corner Store business located in the 2200 block of Atlantic Street, brandished a firearm and demanded money. The suspect fled on foot after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash.

There were no reported injuries.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-11 black male with a slender build and prescription-style glasses, between the ages of 18-24 and roughly 150-160 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark-colored jeans, a black hooded zip-up style jacket, black sneakers. He was also in possession of a dark-colored handgun.

The Hopewell Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this matter and is requesting that any person(s) who may have witnessed the incident, were traveling in and around the area at the time of this incident or have any information to provide regarding the robbery, contact Detective Keith Krueger of the Hopewell Police Department at (804) 541-2284. Additionally, any person(s) who have information on this or any other crime occurring in the City of Hopewell may contact the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in Hopewell at 541-2202. You may also provide a tip anonymously via the P3tips app. If your information leads to an arrest you could receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

