Richmond man slapped with a felony for tower of tires

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man is facing a felony charge after storing 1,500 tires in his backyard.

The stack of tires start at the back porch of the home on Stockton Street and then continues down the length of the yard to the alley.

“It’s like a pyramid of tires out here. I have never seen anything before like this in my life,” said Natajh Mumford. Mumford, a man from Richmond, was driving by and had to pull over to take a better look.

He couldn’t believe the mountain of tires at the home.

“This is just blowing my mind,” he added.

This one even shocked police. “I have not seen anything like this,” said Officer Kelly O’Connell with Richmond Police. “We were in awe of it, to be quite honest,” she added.

Environmental Officer Monica Powell told 8News, “It looked like a junkyard full of tires.”

Officer Powell said neighbors complained to the Richmond Department of Public Works. DPW says they are taking a new zero-tolerance approach to illegal dumping, so they were forced to notify Richmond Police.

The officer investigating discovered Dalvonne Deveaux was using a truck to collect the tires and scam area businesses.

Officer Monica Powell said, “Mr. Deveaux was going to the businesses and getting them to pay him to dispose of the tires properly.”

Except he wasn’t disposing of the tires. Instead, he was letting them pile up in his backyard while he counting his cash.

He did tell police he has a plan for the tires. “He said the reason he was throwing them, he was going to make a fence out of the tires,” said Officer Powell.

8News tried to talk to Deveaux but no one came to the door. A sign in the window says the house has been declared unsafe.

Officers said the tires are a fire hazard, not mention a breeding ground for mosquitoes, snakes and rats.

“If you don’t dispose of them properly, you will be charged,” warned Officer Powell.

Deveaux has been charged with improper disposal of 500 plus tires, which is a felony as well as illegal dumping and not having a business license.

We’re told a court will decide how and who cleans this mess up.

Deveaux is due in court in March. If convicted, he could spend one to two years behind bars.

