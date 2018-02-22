Police: Social media threat towards Salem Church MS not credible

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say there’s no credible threat to a Chesterfield school after a student made threatening statements online Wednesday night.

A Salem Church Middle School student threatened violence against the school on social media, according to Chesterfield Police spokesperson Elizabeth Caroon.

Police and school administration investigated and deemed the online threat as not credible. There’s still increased police presence at the school Thursday to ease concerns.

The Salem Middle School principal shared the following message with parents Thursday morning:

“As you know, I promised to follow up with you this morning, as soon we concluded the investigation regarding the information that we received late last night about student-circulated messages on a social media that threatened violence against our school building. Police were involved, and the school administration team investigated this morning. It has been determined that there is no credible threat against our students, staff members or school. We started the school day smoothly this morning, with teachers and students getting right into their normal routines. We will continue to work with our students to remind them of the disruption that occurs when inappropriate comments are made verbally or posted online. Parents, please reinforce this tonight and help our students understand how seriously law enforcement takes inappropriate messages, even if they are made as a joke. Not only can a student be suspended or expelled from school, they can face legal consequences as well.”

