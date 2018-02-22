Police: Richmond man found with 1,500 tires in backyard charged with felony

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Did you know that illegal tire dumping could lead to a felony charge? The Richmond Police Department is reminding the public of this after they charged a man who had allegedly collected and stored nearly 1,500 tires in the backyard of his residence.

On February 15, an environmental officer received a call from the Department of Public Works regarding a man dumping tires in the 3700 block of Stockton Street in the city’s southside.

The officer arrived on scene and located the suspect who admitted to dumping and storing tires in the backyard of a residence. He told police he had a business where he hauls tires away and was planning on disposing and making a fence out of them.

DPW later determined that around 1,500 tires had been dumped in the backyard of the residence and charged the suspect, Dalvonne Deveaux, with improper disposal of tires — a Class 6 felony — and other unrelated charges.

“Kudos to RPD Officers, DPW, and our city partners for their continuous work on fighting to stop illegal dumping,” the Richmond Police Department posted on its Facebook page. “Thank you to Code Enforcement, CAPS, DPW, Richmond Fire Marshall/Acting Lieutenant, and DEQ for assisting!”

8News spoke with police about the suspect's 'rubber tire rip-off' scheme.

