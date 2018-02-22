Police ID suspect found dead after hours-long standoff in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police have identified the man who was found dead inside a home following an hours-long standoff in Chesterfield County last week.

Police initially responded to Timber Trail Drive for a domestic assault around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 21. Officers were told that a domestic assault had occurred and that the victim fled to a neighbor’s house, where he reportedly kicked in the front door and fired a weapon.

The suspect, who has been identified as 47-year-old Darryl T. Montgomery, then fled back to his home, which was also on Timber Trail Drive, police said. Officers were able to contact the suspect and learned that another man was in the home.

Officers spent several hours attempting to get the suspect to exit the home before they heard a gun go off inside the home.

The second man eventually exited the home unharmed, and officers continued to speak with the suspect requesting he exit the residence, authorities say. Officers then heard another gun fired inside the home and could no longer get in contact with the suspect.

Officers eventually went inside the home and found the man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities say they are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

