Opening set for new Henrico park

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Residents will not have to wait too much longer to enjoy amenities at the newest addition of the Henrico County park system.

Greenwood Park will open February 24-25 by hosting girls teams playing in the Richmond Ultimate Cup soccer tournament.

“We’re pleased to add Greenwood Park to Henrico’s family of parks, sports complexes and recreation sites,” says Neil Luther, director of Henrico’s Division of Recreation and Parks. “Greenwood will support Henrico’s high quality of life, by promoting good health and wholesome, family fun for our residents. It also will strengthen our sports tourism program, which generates more than $47 million in annual spending by visitors.”

Greenwood Park is located along Greenwood Road in northwestern part of the county.

It is the first park in Henrico County to offer synthetic turf fields, allowing year-round play. The four lighted, synthetic turf fields are available for soccer, lacrosse and other sports.

There are also eight sand volleyball courts that were developed in partnership with the Richmond Volleyball Club.

Henrico County began the first phase of the project in September 2016, using $11 million to develop about 40 of nearly 200 available acres.

Voters approved funding for a $20 million second phase as part of the county’s 2016 bond referendum.

