Chesterfield prosecutors to no longer oversee misdemeanors, traffic violations

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County’s Commonwealth’s attorney penned a letter to the county’s Chief General Judge Pamela O’Berry on Thursday to announce that he will no longer assign his staff to misdemeanor criminal offenses and traffic infractions in the lower court.

The prosecutor, William Davenport, has cited an overworked staff as the reason for the letter.

Legal analyst Russ Stone considers Chesterfield County as one of the busiest counties in Virginia when it comes to trying misdemeanor cases and traffic violations.

Stone told 8News, “when you look at the number of crimes that they are prosecuting versus the number of prosecutors they have, it does not surprise me that they feel overburdened.”

Davenport’s letter complained about an “overwhelmed” staff that had to spend countless hours reviewing body camera footage from police. Stone told 8News this is a major inconvenience for lawyers.

“In the average case, you’ll see body wire camera footage for let’s say a DUI where you have to watch 60 minutes of video and only two minutes is of actual relevance to the case,” Stone told 8News.

Stone told 8News that Davenport’s decision changes the way defendants are represented when fighting simple offenses, such as reckless driving or any other misdemeanor.

“If you take away one of those lawyers, then all of a sudden cases will become a lot more complicated, you could often see a circus type atmosphere sometimes.”

This forces police to spend more time in court, and inconveniences victims and witnesses.

The new policy takes effect May 1st.

