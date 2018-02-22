Lockdown lifted after Stafford student found with airsoft gun at school

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Charges are pending against a student in Stafford County who was found with a weapon at school on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said it received a report of an alleged weapon on school property at Gayle Middle School after a student observed another student with what appeared to be a handgun in a backpack. The student notified the principal, who then reported it to the school resource officer.

The school resource was able to identify the student using surveillance video, searched the student and found an airsoft gun inside the student’s backpack.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending against the student.

The school was briefly placed on lockdown but has since returned to normal operations.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.