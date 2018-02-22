How you can weigh in on construction plans for Manchester Middle School

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield community can weigh in on construction plans for the new Manchester Middle School.

Residents can select their favorite architectural style by completing an online survey.

The survey will be available for two weeks before the school board will look at the options.

This project is part of the bond referendum voters approved in 2013. The last major renovations at Manchester Middle took place in 1981 and 1984.

“We’re excited to provide residents with the opportunity to have an active role in the construction of a new Manchester Middle,” explains School Board Chair John Erbach.

The new replacement school is scheduled to open in fall 2020.

Click here for the survey.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.