New park expected to bring major boost to Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County is opening the gates to its newest park this weekend.

With roughly 10 acres of synthetic turf, Greenwood Park is expected to be a big draw for sports fans. The multi-purpose fields can be used for soccer, lacrosse, rugby and more.

Right now, students at Freeman High School are holding spring tryouts at the new park. But the facility will be targeted at youth sports tournaments.

It’s big business for a county that brought in millions of dollars last year through sports tourism, and Greenwood Park will be a key player in that industry moving forward.

PHOTOS: Greenwood Park in Henrico County View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

Because the fields are made of synthetic turf, they’re weatherproof, meaning athletes can play on them in the rain.

That means tournaments won’t be canceled because of weather, which is a major selling point for the park.

“We’re convenient and affordable, and when we provide good field products like this, we really don’t really have to do much door-knocking to get those tournaments to come here,” Neil Luther, director for Henrico County Parks and Rec, explained. “And this complex is really going to help us stay competitive in that market.”

The park is also designed to be utilized by county residents as well. Late this spring, the county is going to add playground equipment and hiking trails. Later on in the year, the county plans to begin adding additional fields and will ultimately build a stadium.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.