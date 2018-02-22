Henrico County jump starts spring gardens

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — If your garden could use a jump start this spring, place an order with Henrico County. The Henrico County office of Virginia Cooperative Extension is selling berry and asparagus plants in March to support Extension programs.

Blackberry plants will be $5 each. Blueberry plants or a bundle of 10 asparagus plants will be $6 each. A bundle of 25 strawberry plants will be $8.

Pre-orders are recommended. All orders received by Thursday, March 8 will be filled. Those received later will be filled while supplies last.

Order forms are available at henrico.us/extension. For more information, call (804) 501-5160.

The plants will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 20 and from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 21 at the Virginia Randolph Recreation Center, 2175 Mountain Road.

