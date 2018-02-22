Former city school board members pitch paid apprenticeships, tax credits in bipartisan bill

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Right now, a bill is making its way through the General Assembly that could help connect city high school students with future jobs in in-demand fields.

It’s an idea put forward by Sen. Glen Sturtevant, a Republican, and Del. Jeff Bourne, a Democrat. Both are former Richmond School Board members.

“One of the things we saw is we have many kids who are preparing to go to a two- or a four-year college, but one of the challenges is for kids who don’t want to go and get an advanced degree after high school,” said Sturtevant. “We want to make sure that they’re prepared with the skills to be able to go into the workforce.”

They put forward legislation to incentivize local businesses to offer these students hands-on experience.

“So that we’ll have kids that, they’ll walk across the stage on a Friday and get their diploma, and on Monday morning they can go start working at a full-time job earning a good wage,” said Sturtevant.

SB937 proposes a pilot program in Richmond. Businesses in in-demand fields or technical trades would get a $2,500 tax credit for hiring a Richmond Public Schools student as a paid apprentice their junior or senior year.

“Glen and I recognize the need to improve how we develop our students to enter the competitive workforce. This participation between the business community and Richmond Public Schools seeks to achieve just that and more by providing students with the necessary skills to obtain gainful employment,” Bourne said in a statement.

It’s a proposal Rodney Willett believes could make a difference.

He’s senior vice president for business strategy at Impact Makers, a technology and management company in Richmond.

“I came through the system doing internships and it was a critical part of my education,” said Willett.

One of Impact Makers’ biggest focuses is cyber security.

“There’s a huge demand for those services, and so the more folks we can get trained up and involved in that area and the sooner we can do that, the better,” said Willett.

Impact Makers regularly has interns join the team, but Willett said a tax credit would be attractive to his business and others.

“A credit like this would certainly make it easier to make the program more formal and to recognize it year to year, semester to semester,” he said.

All while giving teens the hands-on experience they might otherwise miss.

“It’s a supply and demand thing, matching supply and demand. If this can help make that happen, I think that’s a great idea,” said Willett.

Participation in the program would be limited to 25 students.

The credit would be subject to an annual credit cap of $125,000.

To read more about the requirements, view the legislation HERE.

Sturtevant said if the program is implemented and successful, the ultimate goal is to expand it to other parts of the commonwealth.

“This is going to be very data driven and we’re going to have the school system report back to the General Assembly on how these kids are doing, where they’re being placed in jobs after graduation especially, and what the impact really is,” said Sturtevant.

The bill passed the Senate. It is currently in the House. The House version of the bill was tabled.

