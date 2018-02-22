Chesterfield prosecutor says he will stop handling misdemeanors

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC/AP) — A Chesterfield prosecutor says he will stop assigning his staff to handle misdemeanor criminal offenses and traffic infractions in the lower court, citing an understaffed office and the added work from reviewing body camera footage.

Chesterfield County Commonwealth’s Attorney William Davenport wrote a letter to Chief General District Judge Pamela O’Berry that his decision was forced in part by the implementation last year of police body cameras.

Davenport said the body cameras have generated countless hours of video that his staff must review. Pleas for additional staffing have been ignored, said Davenport.

The misdemeanor cases must continue but will have to be determined by a judge without the direction of a prosecutor.

The judge has declined to comment on Davenport’s letter.

