BREAKING: Police responding to disturbance in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are responding to an alleged stand-off occurring at a residence on 12000 Blk Timber Trail Drive.

Reports of gunshots have been made but have yet to be verified.

Police have asked people to avoid the area, and for those that live around the area to stay indoors.

Police have not yet confirmed the reason for the disturbance.

Police Activity 12000 blk Timber Trail Drive. If you live close by stay inside your residence. We are addressing a situation at a residence. Avoid the area. @8NEWS @CBS6 @NBC12 @CCPDVa pic.twitter.com/jiVMx6lMdc — LtDonStory (@LtDonStory) February 23, 2018

