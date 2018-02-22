Arrest made in quadruple shooting that left 1 dead in Richmond’s northside

Related Coverage Richmond Police ID teen killed in northside shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man turned himself into the Richmond City Justice Center on Wednesday night for his connection to a quadruple shooting that occurred last June on Old Brook Road.

Ty’Quan T. Greene, 20, has been charged with six counts of shooting from a motor vehicle in public.

The shooting occurred after an altercation on Jun. 15, 2017. Four victims were found at the scene, two males, and two females, and transported to the hospital.

One victim, Jacquesha Clanton, 18, died from her injuries at the hospital.

8News covered the shooting in June. Read the details of the shooting here.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.