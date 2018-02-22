Arrest made after man shot during argument in Hopewell

Related Coverage Argument leaves one person in the hospital, another on the run

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A Hopewell man has been arrested and charged with shooting an acquaintance during an argument last week.

The shooting occurred last Thursday, February 15, in the 100 block of S. 8th Street at the Thomas Rolfe Court housing complex. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 31-year-old male victim who was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police later determined the victim had been shot during a verbal argument with an acquaintance that had escalated.

A week later, investigators identified 27-year-old Kwan T. Jones as the suspect. He was arrested Wednesday and charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting in a public place to cause injury. He is being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail.

“The Hopewell Police Department wishes to extend its gratitude to those citizens that provided vital information to our detectives which ultimately led to the identification and arrest of Mr. Jones,” Lieutenant Paul Intravia of the Criminal Investigations Unit said in a release.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.