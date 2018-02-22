Annual Dance Festival supports Children’s Hospital Foundation

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Celebrate dance! The 19th Annual Virginia Dance Festival is Saturday, February 24. Shows at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. will benefit the Children’s Hospital Foundation, which is dedicated to helping Central Virginia Children.

To date, the event has raised more than $225,000 through ticket sales, performances, sponsors and silent auction and raffle donations. This year’s performances represent Irish, Latin, Chinese, Ballet, Modern, Swing, Filipino and many other styles.

More than 400 dancers from 40 troupes will perform.

Sponsors include Jessica Morgan, Parham Dental Group, Apsaras Arts Dance Group, Ellman’s Dancewear, Haley Automotive, and Randazzo Dentistry.

The 19th Annual Virginia Dance Festival will be held at James River High School. Tickets for both shows are available online at http://virginiadancefestival.com Admission is $12 for children 3-11, $18 for 12 and up.

