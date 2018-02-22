All-clear given after bomb threat prompts evacuation of John Marshall High School

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has given the “all clear” after a bomb threat prompted the evacuation of John Marshall High School Thursday morning.
The spokesperson for Richmond Public Schools, Kenita Bowers, told 8News the threat was made over the phone to the school just before 7 a.m.
Students and staff were evacuated to the stadium behind the school while police and canine units swept through the building.
As of 8:30 a.m., students and staff are back in the school.
Richmond Police deemed the threat not credible, but they are continuing to investigate who made the call.
