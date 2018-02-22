All-clear given after bomb threat prompts evacuation of John Marshall High School

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has given the “all clear” after a bomb threat prompted the evacuation of John Marshall High School Thursday morning.

I see 8-10 police units outside of John Marshall HS. Canine units also on the scene. Students seem unphased by the situation. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/q7NKf8TFIH — Amy Simpson (@amysimpson8news) February 22, 2018

RPS spokesperson Kenita Bowers tells me info will be sent out to parents once they get info from Richmond Police. @8NEWS — Amy Simpson (@amysimpson8news) February 22, 2018

The spokesperson for Richmond Public Schools, Kenita Bowers, told 8News the threat was made over the phone to the school just before 7 a.m.

Students and staff were evacuated to the stadium behind the school while police and canine units swept through the building.

As of 8:30 a.m., students and staff are back in the school.

8:30am UPDATE: @RPS_Schools says John Marshall HS School has been given the all clear. Students are heading back inside. No credibility to the bomb threat but are still investigating who made the call. No word on if the call was made by a male or female. @8NEWS — Amy Simpson (@amysimpson8news) February 22, 2018

Richmond Police deemed the threat not credible, but they are continuing to investigate who made the call.

Stay with 8News for updates on this developing story.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.