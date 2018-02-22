AG Herring: Takata agrees to settle multi-state investigation into defective air bags

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/AP) — Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. has reached a $650 million deal to settle consumer protection claims from 44 states and Washington, D.C., but only a fraction of the money will be paid due to Takata’s financial problems and bankruptcy.

In an agreement announced Thursday, the states said they will not collect the settlement so that victims of Takata’s faulty air bag inflators can get a bigger piece of the company’s remaining money. There’s an exception, though. South Carolina, which led the states, will get just over $139,000 to cover costs of the investigation.

Virginia was one of the state included in the settlement.

The company is accused of hiding safety issues with millions of its air bag systems, linked to at least 20 deaths and hundreds of injuries.

“Rather than come clean and fix the problem, they tried to cover up the danger,” said Attorney General Mark Herring.

More than 50 million air bags have been recalled, but that number could jump to 65 to 70 million by the end of next year.

To see the full list of recalled vehicles, click HERE.

“These airbags were supposed to keep people safe and instead could shoot metal shrapnel at drivers,” said Herring.

Herring’s office said under the settlement, TK Holdings agrees to:

Ensure that driver’s defective airbags are replaced as quickly as possible;

End the use of the faulty propellant unless it is necessary to fulfill recall obligations;

Pay the settling states $650 million after the company has satisfied the claims of drivers who were injured by the defective airbags and other claims;

Not advertise its airbag systems in a false, deceptive or misleading way

Not represent that its airbags are safe unless supported scientific or engineering evidence;

Not falsify or manipulate testing data, or provide any testing data that the companies know is inaccurate;

Comply with state and federal law as well as the NHTSA Consent Order and Coordinated Remedy Order.

“Companies have a moral and legal obligation to protect their customers from defective products like these incredibly dangerous airbags,” Herring said in a statement.

In addition to Virginia, the settling states are: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

