Authorities: Man sets Chesterfield house on fire then kills himself

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say a man committed suicide after lighting his house on fire in Chesterfield County Thursday morning.

Chesterfield Police were initially called to the house located on North Street in the Ettrick area for a welfare check.

Police arrived to find a man who was suicidal. Authorities say the man ran inside the home and set the house on fire. Authorities then heard a “loud pop.”

Authorities later found the man dead in the backyard from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to authorities, the man apparently told neighbors he was contemplating on burning down the house.

The fire is currently contained but firefighters are still working to put out hot spots. The house has been deemed a “total loss.”

North Street in Ettrick pic.twitter.com/tIhwDXZY00 — Lt. Jason Elmore (@CFEMSPIO) February 22, 2018

A Virginia State University employee told 8News reporter Talya Cunningham that the university was on lockdown and an alert was sent out to students and staff. Ettrick Elementary was also on lockdown during the situation. Both lockdowns have since been lifted.

The identity of the deceased man has not yet been released.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

Virginia State University employee tells me the university sent out an alert and locked down the campus. It has since been lifted. — Talya Cunningham (@Talya8news) February 22, 2018

The home on North Street in Ettrick is a total loss. The entire home has collapsed after a man set it on fire in a suicide attempt @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/fdTIZPQzqj — Talya Cunningham (@Talya8news) February 22, 2018

