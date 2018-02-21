WATCH: Police respond to report of dinosaur walking student to school

EAST LANSDOWNE, Pa. (AP) – Police in a Philadelphia suburb received an unusual report about a dinosaur on the loose.

But officers in East Lansdowne did not panic and took things in stride when they realized what was happening.

They posted a video to the department’s Facebook page showing Tyrannosaurus rex “taking their kid to school” on Tuesday.

“Police were dispatched to Melrose Ave and Emerson Ave for reports of a dinosaur on the loose. On location we observed a T-Rex taking their kid to school. No problem. Clear,” the East Lansdowne Police Department said on its Facebook page.

Officers concluded their report: “No problem. Clear.”

