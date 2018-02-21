Wanted suspect sought in Amelia County

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Amelia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating James Ray Evans Jr., who is wanted on a felony capias for a probation violation.

Evans is believed to be residing in Amelia County. He is described as a 6-foot-2, 175-pound white male with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 561-2118 or Amelia County Crime Solvers at 561-5200.

