VisArts honors local winners of Scholastic Art and Writing Awards

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — What do Andy Warhol, Truman Capote, Richard Avedon, and Sylvia Plath have in common? They’re all winners of Scholastic Art and Writing Awards.

The Visual Arts Center of Richmond is honoring local winners of this prestigious prize at a reception on Saturday, February 24, from 1-4 p.m.

The non-profit, Alliance for Young Artists & Writers, created the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards in 1923, and invites creative students in grades 7 through 12 to submit work for review. This year, nearly 350,000 works of art and writing were submitted to more than 100 affiliate partners across the country.

VisArts received submissions from students at schools in Richmond City, Hanover County, Henrico County and Chesterfield County. Their work was evaluated by a select group of Richmond jurors. Works selected for awards will be on view in VisArts’ True F. Luck Gallery and throughout the building through February 25.

“VisArts is thrilled to be an affiliate partner for Scholastic Art Awards,” said Stefanie Fedor, executive director of the Visual Arts Center of Richmond. “The quality of the works submitted by these students speaks volumes to the abundance of rising artistic talent that we have in the Richmond Metro Region.”

2018 winners are in elite company. When they were teens, Stephen King, Richard Linklater, Zac Posen, and Lena Dunham also received Scholastic Art & Writing Awards.

To see the full list of local winners, click here.

For more information about the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers and the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, visit the Scholastic News Room.

For more information about the Visual Arts Center of Richmond, click here.

