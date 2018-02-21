Virginia Tech Returns home to Host #15 Clemson

GAME INFORMATION provided by Virginia Tech:

Date/Time: Feb. 21, 2018 / 7 p.m.

Opponent: Clemson

Site: Blacksburg, Virginia (Carilion Clinic Court at Cassell Coliseum)

Radio: Virginia Tech IMG Sports Network

Talent: Jon Laaser & Mike Burnop

TV: Regional Sports Networks

Talent: Tom Werme & Jason Capel

Live Stats: HokieSports.com

Game Notes: Virginia Tech

TONIGHT’S GAME

The Hokies enter the game 19-8 overall and 8-6 in ACC action. The Tigers are 20-6 overall and 9-5 in conference play. Clemson is ranked 15th in the AP poll and 17th in the USA Today coaches poll. Tonight’s game begins a three-game home stand for the Hokies. The game is sold out.

THE SERIES

Tech is 18-15 all-time against the Tigers and 11-6 all-time against Clemson in home games. Tech has won the last three meetings, including a 71-70 win in Cassell Coliseum last season. Tech also defeated Clemson, 82-81, in Littlejohn Coliseum last season. Tech is 3-1 against Clemson under Buzz Williams.

UP NEXT

The Hokies continue this home stand on Saturday afternoon against Louisville. Tip is at 1 p.m. and the game will be shown live on CBS.