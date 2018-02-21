Virginia Tech makes list of safest US college campuses

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WRIC)– Virginia Tech (VT) makes the list of safest college campuses in America, according to the National Council for Home Safety and Security.

The list ranks VT as the 8th safest campus in the country.

“We created this ranking using the most recent data from the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting and the Campus Safety Security Survey put out by the U.S. Department of Education,” the National Council for Home Safety and Security said on its official website, Alarms.org. “Nearly all accredited institutions were considered in this project, save for those with enrollment under 10,000 students, and others for which a significant amount of data was unavailable.”

Below are the following top 10 university campuses in the U.S.:

Brigham Young University Oakland University Northern Kentucky University University of Rhode Island Bridgewater State University University of New Hampshire Boston College Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (VT) University of Massachusetts Tufts University

Each school’s safety was calculated by analyzing crimes reported by universities, which includes rapes, robberies, assaults, burglaries, motor vehicle theft and arsons. Other factors into the safety score were violent and property crime rates for the cities in which the schools are located.

To see more information on this researched list, click here.

