VCU Track & Field catching A-10’s attention

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Over the weekend the women’s track and field team won its second consecutive Atlantic 10 championship, third in the last four years. The men’s team placed third in the weekend tournament up in Kingston, RI. Despite not having an indoor or outdoor practice facility to train in, needing to take vans to various locations across town, the program is proving it’s not always about having the best assets or players. 8Sports anchor Chip Brierre discovers it’s about having the best heart and hunger in competition for these Rams.

