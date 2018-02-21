UVA Health System warns patients of data breach

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Virginia (UVA) Health System is warning nearly 2,000 patients of a data breach.

UVA Health System has contacted 1,882 patients whose private health information, including medical records and addresses, may have been viewed by an unauthorized third party on a UVA physician’s laptop computer and other devices between May 3, 2015 and December 27, 2016.

It learned about the possible breach on December 23, 2017 and is working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Their investigations found the doctor’s devices were infected with malware that gave the third party access to what he was reviewing.

Social Security numbers and financial information were not viewable.

The FBI has arrested the hacker and determined the individual did not use or share patients’ information.

UVA Health System mailed letters to patients affected by the breach on February 21, 2018.

Patients who need more information can call (866) 291-7429.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.