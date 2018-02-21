UVA Health System says hundreds of patient’s information have been compromised

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC)– The University of Virginia Health System says hundreds of patients may have had their information compromised.

According to a release, 1,882 patients are being informed that an unauthorized third party may have been able to see their records on a physicians laptop computer or other devices.

The breach occurred between May 3, 2015 and Dec. 27, 2016, and the UVA Health System learned about it on Dec. 23, 2017.

The release says UVA has been working with the FBI on its investigation and conducting an internal investigation, which have determined the physician’s devices were infected with malicious software that allowed the third party to see what the physician was looking at on his devices at the same time.

It says the physician would be conducting health system business from his devices during the more than 18 month-long period, including accessing medical records and other documents containing patient information.

The investigations could not rule out that the third party may have been able to see patient information, such as names, diagnoses, treatments, addresses and dates of birth.

According to the release, patient Social Security numbers and financial information were not viewable on the records.

The FBI says the third party has been arrested and did not take, use or share patient information in any way, but the UVA Health System sent letters to affected patients on Wednesday.

UVA Health is also providing a dedicated call center for affected patients, which is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (866) 291-7429.

The health system recommends patients review their statements from their insurance providers and contact their insurer immediately if there are charges for services they did not receive.

Security measures have now been enhanced for remote access to patient information to help prevent a similar occurrence in the future.