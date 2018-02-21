Time running out to weigh in on Confederate school names in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The clock is ticking for Hanover County residents to weigh in on whether two county schools with Confederate names and mascots should consider a change.

The school board is collecting input from residents through an online survey. Printed copies can also turned in at several locations around the county, including public libraries and the school board office.

All input must be received by Friday, Feb. 23.

The schools in question, Lee-Davis High School (the Confederates) and Stonewall Jackson Middle School (the Rebels), are both named after Confederate figures. There has not yet been a formal proposal to change the names.

Once all input has been received and considered by the school board, the board will determine and publicly announce what, if any, next steps may be needed.

Stay with 8News for updates.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.