The Virginia Film Festival issues call for entries

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The 2018 Call for Entries is now open for the 31st annual Virginia Film Festival (VFF).

The 2018 VFF will take place November 1-4, 2018. It is a program of the University of Virginia (UVA) and the Office of the Provost and Vice Provost for the Arts.

“We are already hard at work building the program for the 2018 Festival and look forward to continuing to earn our place among the finest regional festivals in the country by presenting a wide-ranging program of high profile films and exciting new discoveries,” says VFF Director and UVA Vice Provost for the Arts Jody Kielbasa.

In 2017, the VFF partnered with James Madison’s Montpelier to feature the acclaimed ‘Race in America’ series.

“Race continues to be perhaps the most important issue of our time, and we look forward to continuing that conversation in this year’s VFF and beyond,” explains Kielbasa.

Spike Lee, William H. Macy and Trudie Styler were among special guests at the VFF in 2017.

It also included Academy Award nominees Mudbound, Call Me by Your Name, Abacus: Small Enough to Jail, Edith+Eddie, A Fantastic Woman and Loveless.

Programming plans for the 2018 VFF will be announced in October.

Filmmakers interested in submitting their works may do so following this link.

Films accepted by the VFF will be eligible for various awards.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.