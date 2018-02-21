Showtime hit ‘Homeland’ seeking extras for Sunday shoot in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Have you always wanted to be on a hit TV series? Well, now is your chance.

Showtime’s ‘Homeland’ is seeking extras to work on Sunday, Feb, 25 in Richmond. Producers are looking for men and women of any ethnicity between 30 and 70 years old to play upscale congressional, business professional and reporter types.

Candidates must be available all day, as filming could take over 12 hours.

The deadline to submit for the casting is Wednesday, Feb, 21.

