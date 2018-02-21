Seventh-grader who shot himself in school bathroom dies

MASSILLON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio seventh-grader who died a day after shooting himself inside a middle school restroom had extra ammunition in his backpack.

Police said Wednesday that it’s still too early to know whether the shooting was intentional or if the student had other plans.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office says the boy died at a hospital Wednesday.

Jackson Township police had said the boy shot himself Tuesday just before classes started at Jackson Middle School, near Massillon.

No other students were injured.

Police say the boy had bottle rockets, batteries and ammunition in his backpack.

They say he got the .22-caliber long gun from his mother’s house and managed to conceal it under his clothes while he rode a bus to school Tuesday.