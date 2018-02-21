Richmond schools double check security after Florida shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Since the school shooting in Parkland, Fl., multiple schools across the Commonwealth have taken a look at security protocols and measures that can be improved.

Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras has requested that all Richmond schools undergo a security audit, to expose any flaws in existing security measures.

Kamras hopes to redirect $1.5 million for school security in Richmond Public Schools, a measure that would require city council approval. A security expert that spoke to 8News believes more school administrators should be willing to invest in the safety of children and teachers.

Michael A. Jones, Major Security Consulting & Design Owner, told 8News, “we are basically watching failure model itself time after time.”

“There are more schools that need protection than schools that are fully protected because you look at the average age of schools they were built at a time when we didn’t have these problems, there was no need for that.”

Jones believes that it is an ideal time for school board members to consider updating facilities.

Jones told 8News that the school board should “design them in ways that we can increase natural surveillance..we can increase the ability for CCTV to watch you and we can increase the visibility between the bad guys and good guys. All of that is design-based.”

Many school leaders have contacted Jones for his 40-year background in law enforcement.

Something as simple as a rubber door stop can make a difference in an active shooter situation, according to Jones.

“You can survive an active shooter event if you keep your head about you. Situational awareness is so important. In your school, you should know every nook and cranny of that school if you’re a student or working there,” said Jones.

