Richmond ranks among nation’s top flu ‘hot spots’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A list of the nation’s top metro flu “hot spots” was released Wednesday, and Richmond is once again featured on the list.

Richmond received a “very high” designation by the Doctors Report Illness Tracker and DoctorsReport.com, an app and website that draws from a national database of doctor-diagnosed and reported cases received over the past seven days.

Washington DC, Baltimore and Charlotte were also featured on the list.

According to the online tracker, the flu remains close to its highest levels nationally. The severity is 9.0 on a scale of 1 to 10 — with 10 being most severe — after three consecutive weeks at 9.5.

Click here to read the full report.

