PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department have located a woman who was previously missing and endangered.

Janette Marie Jacobs, 73, was last seen leaving her home on Longword Court in Woodbridge around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, family members told Prince William County Police.

Jacobs has been located and is now safe, according to police.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.