PHOTOS: Vonn takes the bronze in her final downhill race

kierradotson Published:
PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 21: Lindsey Vonn of the United States reacts at the finish during the Ladies' Downhill on day 12 of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Jeongseon Alpine Centre on February 21, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Lindsey Vonn took bronze in her final downhill race. Sofia Goggia of Italy took home the gold.

