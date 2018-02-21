Mount Vernon marks Washington’s birthday with new citizens

MOUNT VERNON, Va. (AP) – George Washington’s Mount Vernon estate is celebrating the Founding Father’s birthday with a naturalization ceremony.

Mount Vernon is hosting the ceremony for new citizens Thursday at 1 p.m. Fifty-one candidates from 37 countries are scheduled to be sworn in.

The estate is also offering free admission to visitors Thursday, to celebrate Washington’s 286th birthday. There will be cake.

Visitors can also check out the estate’s new interactive exhibit, called “Be Washington,” and see the new 4-D movie in the revamped theater.

