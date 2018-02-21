Man charged with severely injuring 3-month-old baby

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man has pleaded not guilty to allegedly assaulting a 3-month old baby so severely that the boy now suffers seizures and has his leg in a sling.

Twenty-eight-year-old Bryan Palmer, of Johnson, appeared in court Tuesday via video feed and pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated assault and resisting arrest through his attorney. The Burlington Free Press reports Palmer was released on conditions Tuesday by order of the judge.

The baby’s parents say they left their baby in a friend’s care while they ran errands earlier this month. Officials say the baby was badly beaten by Palmer, who was also at the house.

Palmer is due to return to court on March 2. The baby is currently home with his parents and recovering.