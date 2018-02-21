Local pastor reflects on the teachings of Rev. Billy Graham

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — People in the Richmond area are remembering the life of Reverend Billy Graham.

Pastor Kevin Cook from Broad Rock Baptist Church took a moment to pray for Graham’s family during a bible study Wednesday.

“He recognized the gospel for the entire world,” Pastor Cook told 8News. “And he was able to go to Russia, he was able to go to China.”

On one of his many crusades, Graham once made a stop at Richmond’s City Stadium in the 1950s. Two decades later in 1991, Cook shook hands with Graham during one of his crusades in New Jersey.

“It had almost over 20,000 people in it,” Cook recalled.

Cook was inspired by Graham’s humbleness and ability to relate to so many people worldwide.

“Seeing him, it wasn’t about arrogance, it was about I’m not different than you are,” Cook added.

A humble connection to his flock, the Richmond pastor said Graham taught in parables — the same way Jesus did.

“Meaning that he was talking to where people were, not talking over their heads.,” Cook explained. “He cared about people.”

