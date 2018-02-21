Henrico sheriff’s deputy arrested for allegedly beating his son with service revolver

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico County Sheriff’s Deputy found himself on the wrong side of the law on Saturday.

Police arrested 40-year-old Turon Johnson Senior for allegedly using his service revolver to beat his teenage son.

According to the criminal complaint filed in the Chesterfield Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, police responded to Johnson’s apartment for a domestic assault.

An officer says Johnson admitted he and his 15-year-old son had an argument about some trouble his son had been in and that Johnson was going to show him what it was to be a thug.

The court document says Johnson grabbed his gun, unloaded it, and then struck his son in the forehead with the butt of the firearm.

The victim told police that he blacked out for a few minutes afterward and that he was bleeding from the wound.

Johnson has worked at the Henrico County Jail East since 2016. Before that, the deputy worked for the Richmond Sheriff’s Office. Johnson is suspended from his job pending the outcome of the case.

A Chesterfield county judge granted him a $4000 dollar bond but ordered Johnson to have no contact with his son.

Suspended from work, Johnson had to turn over his service revolver that was allegedly used in the attack, along with his badge.

More details in the CRIMINAL COMPLAINT AGAINST TURON JOHNSON SR

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.