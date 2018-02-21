Governor Northam announces new jobs, investment for cidery in Rockingham County

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Ralph Northam announced on Wednesday that Old Hill Cider plans on expanding operations at its cidery in Rockingham County.

Gov. Northam approved a $25,000 grant for the project, a sum matched by the county, hoping to secure the project for Virginia.

With $500,000 in new capital investments, Old Hill Cider will create five new jobs and double its production, in order to match the demand for its hard cider products.

The cidery also plans on committing to source its cider with apples only from Virginia over the next three years.

“I am please to announce Old Hill’s continued investment in Rockingham County, which marks new opportunities for the Valley’s apple growers and for Virginia’s flourishing hard cider industry,” said Gov. Northam.

“Old Hill’s expansion reinforces Virginia’s reputation as a top East Coast craft beverage destination and highlights the growing and important link between agriculture and tourism across the Commonwealth.”

The announcement has excited locals and has made Old Hill Cider look towards its future.

“We appreciate the economic impact that agritourism, direct farm sales, and craft beverage production have on Virginia and Rockingham County,” said Shannon Showalter, owner of Showalter’s Orchard and Greenhouse and Old Hill Cider.

“We are proud to support the Commonwealth and our country and are honored by the continued support provided to us during our growth,” said Showalter.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services worked with Old Hill Cider and Rockingham County to ensure this project for the Commonwealth.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.