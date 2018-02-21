FeedMore’s Meals on Wheels celebrates 50 years in RVA

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mike Griffin pushes a cart filled with trays of food for Meals on Wheels. He can count on two hands how many times he has missed a day of volunteering in 17 years.

“It’s just been a wonderful experience,” he says.

The FeedMore Meals on Wheels program is celebrating 50 years in Richmond as it closes in on another milestone. It has now delivered almost 8-million meals to homebound seniors in 14 cities and counties across Central Virginia.

“We haven’t missed a meal. Rain and snow, we have emergency provisions for them,” says Doug Pick, FeedMore’s CEO. “Our seniors know that we’re going to be there for them each and every day, every week.”

Pick explains Meals on Wheels got its start in London during World War II. After some other communities in the United States gave the outreach a try, a group of volunteers in Richmond brought it here.

Griffin says he sees each day how Meals on Wheels meets the need for nutrition and making a connection.

“Somebody might be in a wheelchair and can’t reach something on their refrigerator. Somebody might need you to bring the paper or the mail in,” he lists ways he and other volunteers help the people they visit. “One day I rang a door bell, lady had fallen on the floor. I always wondered if that volunteer, not necessarily me, a volunteer wasn’t there at that particular time what other issues could have happened.”

FeedMore’s Meals on Wheels serves 900 homebound seniors each day. The program delivered 293,229 fresh and emergency meals to 1,513 recipients in fiscal year 2016 on 92 routes.

There are fourteen therapeutic meals available to cater to specific needs and medical conditions, like diabetes.

Proceeds from the 2018 Zest Fest will benefit Meals on Wheels and other FeedMore programs.

Zest Fest is happening Saturday, February 24, 2018 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.

