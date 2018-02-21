Early morning fire in Henrico leaves one woman injured

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — A fire broke out at a home in Glen Allen overnight leaving one woman hurt.

The 59-year-old was woken up by a smoke detector and was able to escape with minor burns.

Firefighters received the call shortly after 1:40 a.m. When they arrived on scene on Lee Ave., the home was engulfed.

It took crews 45 minutes to knock down the flames.

Henrico Fire says they hope this blaze shows people the importance of working smoke detectors.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

