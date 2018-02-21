Chesterfield County goes “Beyond Black History” with Joshua Cole Ph.D

Chesterfield County, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Public Library will host Beyond Black History Month, a program providing an historical perspective on race and how it impacts education locally and nationally.

The program is on Saturday, Feb. 24, 10 a.m.-noon, Meadowdale Library, 4301 Meadowdale Blvd, North Chesterfield, 23234.

Joshua Cole, Ph.D., an award-winning educator and expert on developing learning strategies to create equity in education is the featured speaker. Participants will engage in a discussion about current events and learn ways to create and facilitate meaningful dialogue.

Registration is required. For more information visit library.chesterfield.gov or call (804) 751-CCPL.

