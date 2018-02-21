Chester native receives crest serving with the Blue Angels

CHESTER, Va. (WRIC) — A local woman was presented with the Navy Blue Angels crest at the Naval Air Facility in El Centro, California.

Flight Leader for the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, Cmdr. Eric Doyle presented Aviation Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Allison Erickson, of Chester, with the Blue Angels crest at its cresting ceremony.

Erickson earned her crest after several weeks of training in squadron history, procedures, teamwork and traditions.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.