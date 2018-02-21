Bon Secours plans to merge with Mercy Health

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Bon Secours Health System and Mercy Health, a Catholic health ministry serving Ohio and Kentucky, announced their intent to merge on Wednesday, creating one of the largest health systems in the country spanning seven states in the eastern half of the U.S.

“The mission, vision, values and geographic service areas of Bon Secours and Mercy Health are remarkably well-aligned and highly complementary,” said Richard J. Statuto, President and CEO of Bon Secours Health System. “This merger strengthens our shared commitment to improve population health, eliminate health disparities, build strength to address social determinants of health, and invest heavily in innovating our approaches to health care.”

The merger creates the fifth largest Catholic health system in the country.

“We are excited about the prospect of two like-minded health systems joining forces to advance our mutual health ministry and improve the health of our communities,” noted Katherine Vestal, chairperson of Mercy Health Board of Trustees. “The synergistic alignment of our mission and values make this merger a natural fit.”

In the coming months, both parties will work together to finalize a definitive merger agreement, obtain applicable approvals and complete plans to merge. While there is no specific date outlined, executives at both Mercy Health and Bon Secours expect to complete this merger by the end of the calendar year.

