Behind the scenes: Monster Jam prepares to take over Richmond Coliseum

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thrill seekers, get ready!

Monster Jam, the most action-packed live event on 4-wheels, is taking over the Richmond Coliseum this weekend.

8News went behind the scenes, traveling to the Monster Jam Headquarters in Florida where echanics build the monster trucks from the ground up.

“It’s a little bit of high horse-power drag racing, off-road racing, and motor cross all in one,” said Monster Jam mechanic and driver Coty Saucier.

The trucks weigh in at 12-thousand pounds with engines generating 15-hundred horsepower.

Crews are preparing for this weekends show by making sure the tubing, axles and tires are all in place.

“A lot of safety goes into what we do,” said Saucier. “Safety is number one, so I wouldn’t advise doing anything that we do at home.”

However, if you attend the store, you can expect head-to-head racing, two-wheel challenges, and a donut competition.

The star of the show is a monster truck called Grave Digger.

The crowd wild with excitement, ready for action-packed stunts.

WHAT: Richmond Monster Jam fans will have five different opportunities to experience Monster Jam trucks up close. Approximately 12 feet tall and about 12 feet wide, Monster Jam trucks are custom-designed machines that sit atop 66-inch-tall tires and weigh a minimum of 10,000 pounds.

WHERE:

Grave Digger: Thursday, February 22 from 3 PM – 7 PM

Toys R Us, 11861 W Broad St.

Richmond, VA 23233

———————-

Max D: Thursday, February 22 from 3 PM – 7 PM

Metro PCS, 8117 Staples Mill Rd.

Richmond, VA 23228

———————-

Megalodon: Thursday, February 22 from 3 PM – 6 PM

America’s Best, 4507 Laburnum Ave, Suite 145

Richmond, VA 23231

———————-

Wonder Woman: Thursday, February 22 from 4 PM – 8 PM

Chick Fil A, 4443 S. Laburnum Ave.

Richmond, VA 23231

———————-

Zombie: Thursday, February 22 from 4 PM – 8 PM

Chick Fil A, 11800 W Broad St. #1008

Richmond, VA 23233

*Trucks/drivers subject to change.

