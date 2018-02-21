1 Virginia Set to host Georgia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Top-ranked Virginia (24-2, 13-1 ACC) hosts Georgia Tech (11-16, 4-10 ACC) in ACC men’s basketball action on Wednesday, Feb. 21. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. Virginia is first in the A-C-C at 13-1 and Georgia Tech is 13th at 4-10. UVA has the chance to clinch the No. 1 seed for the ACC Tournament and share of its eighth ACC regular-season title (third in five years) with a win over Georgia Tech. De’Andre Hunter is the reigning ACC Co-Rookie of the Week. Tony Bennett is coaching in his 400th career game. Virginia’s recent 15-game regular-season ACC winning streak was the ninth-longest in league history and the longest since Duke’s record of 31, set between 1998-2000.

The Head Coaches

Virginia: Tony Bennett (Green Bay, 1992), 212-85 in nine seasons at UVA and 281-118 in 12 seasons overall.

Georgia Tech: Josh Pastner (Arizona, 1997), 32-32 in two seasons at Georgia Tech and 199-105 in nine seasons overall.

UVA Ranked No. 1 For Second Consecutive Week

• Virginia is ranked No. 1 in the AP poll for the second straight week.

• On Feb. 12, UVA earned its first No. 1 ranking since Dec. 21, 1982 (650 weeks between No. 1 rankings).

• The Cavaliers are the first team to ascend to No. 1 following a loss (a 61-60 setback to in-state rival Virginia Tech).

• UVA is 21-3 all-time in the 13 weeks as the top-ranked team.

• The Cavaliers are the fourth team in the Top 25 era (1990-present) to earn a No. 1 ranking after being unranked in the preseason (Kansas, 1990; Syracuse, 2010; Baylor, 2017).

• UVA has been ranked in the AP poll for 13 straight weeks and has been ranked in the top 10 in each of the past nine polls.

• Virginia is the fifth team in ACC history to move from unranked in preseason to the top 3, joining Miami (2012-13), Georgia Tech (2003-04), Wake Forest (1980-81) and North Carolina (1972-73).

• UVA is the lone ACC team to be ranked in the top 3 in four of the past five seasons.

• The Cavaliers received votes in the first three AP polls, snapping a streak of 64 consecutive weeks in the AP rankings since Feb. 3, 2014.

All-Time Against Georgia Tech

• Virginia is 40-40 all-time vs. Georgia Tech, including a 22-11 record in Charlottesville, in the series that dates back to 1947-48.

• The Cavaliers have a three-game winning streak in the series and a five-game winning streak against the Yellow Jackets in Charlottesville.

• UVA has held Georgia Tech to 52 points or less during the three-game winning streak in the series.

• Virginia is 10-2 in its last 12 games against Georgia Tech.

• Head coach Tony Bennett is 10-2 all-time vs. Georgia Tech.

Last Time Against the Yellow Jackets

• De’Andre Hunter tallied a game-high 17 points off the bench to lead then-No. 2 Virginia to a 64-48 win at Georgia Tech on Jan. 18.

• Ty Jerome added 12 points and Devon Hall and Kyle Guy added 11 each as the Cavaliers won their third straight game vs. Georgia Tech.

• Hunter’s four-point play near the end of the first half gave UVA a 28-19 lead.

• UVA shot 53.6 percent in the second half and forced 18 turnovers.

• Georgia native Isaiah Wilkins had nine points, five rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots in an all-around effort.

• Tadric Jackson led Georgia Tech with 15 points and Ben Lammers tallied six blocked shots.

There’s No Place Like Home

• Virginia is 164-41 (.800), including a 14-1 mark in 2017-18, in 12 seasons at John Paul Jones Arena.

• UVA’s recent 16-game home winning streak ended with the 61-60 overtime loss to Virginia Tech.

• The Cavaliers finished undefeated at home (15-0) in 2015-16.

• UVA is 126-25 (.834), including a 91-10 (.900) mark the past six seasons, at home under head coach Tony Bennett.

• Virginia is an ACC-leading 47-5 (.904) in league home games over the past six seasons. Duke is second at 45-6 (.882).

• UVA has won 11 or more home games for nine straight seasons.

On the Horizon

• No. 1 Virginia plays at Pittsburgh on Saturday, Feb. 24. Tipoff at Petersen Events Center is set for 4 p.m. on ESPNU.