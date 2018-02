WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Officials at William & Mary have named Dr. Katherine Rowe as its 28th president.

The college made the announcement Tuesday morning.

According to William & Mary, Rowe is currently a provost, dean of the faculty and the Sophia Smith Professor of English Language & Literature at Smith College in Massachusetts.

Katherine Rowe has just been unanimously selected as the 28th #wmPresident! Learn more about Dr. Rowe: https://t.co/uRzz6lKrW3 pic.twitter.com/LGCM7g5zGZ — William & Mary (@williamandmary) February 20, 2018

______

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.