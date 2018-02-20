VDOT to improve pedestrian safety along West Broad Street

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) project aims to improve pedestrian safety along West Broad Street between the Richmond City line and Interstate 64.

This month crews will begin adding sidewalks, ramps, crosswalks and pedestrian signals at the following intersections:

• Forest Avenue

• Dickens Road

• Home Depot entrance

• Horsepen Road

• Libbie Avenue

• Libbie Place entrance

• Willow Lawn Drive

“Once complete, these new accommodations will offer enhanced safety and improved connectivity for those who travel in this busy area,” says VDOT Area Construction Engineer Brian Ramsey.

The $2 million project will include daytime and nighttime lane closures during off-peak travel times.

Drivers can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures.

The work is expected to be complete in summer 2018.

